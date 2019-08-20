 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan to take dispute with India over Kashmir to International Court of Justice

Published time: 20 Aug, 2019 16:54 Edited time: 20 Aug, 2019 17:42
A Kashmiri woman rows her boat past houseboats in Dal Lake during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 13, 2019. © Reuters / Danish Siddiqui

Islamabad said on Tuesday it would take its dispute with India over Kashmir to the International Court of Justice. The move comes after New Delhi revoked the special status of its part of the region earlier this month.

Pakistan reacted with fury to that decision, cutting trade and transport links and expelling India’s ambassador. “We have decided to take the Kashmir case to the International Court of Justice,” Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told ARY News TV on Tuesday. “The decision was taken after considering all legal aspects.”

The case would center on alleged human rights violations by India in the Muslim-majority Kashmir, Reuters quoted Qureshi as saying. Both countries claim the region in full but rule in part. India denies committing human rights violations in Kashmir.

A decision by the court would be advisory only, but if both countries agreed before-hand, the ruling would become binding.

