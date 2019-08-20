Pakistan to take dispute with India over Kashmir to International Court of Justice

Islamabad said on Tuesday it would take its dispute with India over Kashmir to the International Court of Justice. The move comes after New Delhi revoked the special status of its part of the region earlier this month.

Pakistan reacted with fury to that decision, cutting trade and transport links and expelling India’s ambassador. “We have decided to take the Kashmir case to the International Court of Justice,” Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told ARY News TV on Tuesday. “The decision was taken after considering all legal aspects.”

The case would center on alleged human rights violations by India in the Muslim-majority Kashmir, Reuters quoted Qureshi as saying. Both countries claim the region in full but rule in part. India denies committing human rights violations in Kashmir.

A decision by the court would be advisory only, but if both countries agreed before-hand, the ruling would become binding.