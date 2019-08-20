 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police disperse protesters in SE Turkey after ousting of three Kurdish mayors

Published time: 20 Aug, 2019 15:59 Edited time: 20 Aug, 2019 17:26
Demonstrators react as police try to disperse them during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 20, 2019. © Reuters / Sertac Kayar

Riot police fired water cannon and tear gas in southeast Turkey on Tuesday to disperse people protesting against the ousting of three Kurdish mayors five months after they were elected.

Ankara replaced the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) mayors with state officials on Monday and detained more than 400 people for suspected militant links in a step sharply criticized by opposition parties, Reuters said.

The Interior Ministry says the ousted HDP mayors of the three major cities – Diyarbakir, Mardin and Van – are accused of various crimes including membership of a terrorist organization and spreading terrorist group propaganda.

The HDP described the mayors’ removal as a political coup and a hostile stance against the political will of the Kurdish people.

