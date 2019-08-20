Iran’s FM Zarif to hold talks with Macron in France this week

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit France and meet with his counterpart and the French president on Friday, state news agency IRNA said on Tuesday.

“We will visit Paris on Friday” to meet Emmanuel Macron and France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Zarif was quoted as saying during a gathering of Iranians in Stockholm late on Monday.

Zarif is currently on a three-nation tour of Scandinavia and he will also visit China “next week.”

“America’s sanctions are not pressuring me,” Zarif said, dismissing concerns that US measures targeting him since late July would hamper his globetrotting diplomacy, according to AFP.