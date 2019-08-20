 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Irish border solution possible, but not by reopening withdrawal deal, Merkel says

Published time: 20 Aug, 2019 14:43 Edited time: 20 Aug, 2019 16:20
Get short URL
Irish border solution possible, but not by reopening withdrawal deal, Merkel says
Iceland's PM Katrin Jakobsdottir and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Reykjavik, Iceland, August 19, 2019. © Reuters / Ints Kalnins

The German chancellor said on Tuesday the EU would think about practical solutions regarding the post-Brexit border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but not by revisiting the Withdrawal Agreement.

“The moment we have a practical arrangement on how to preserve the Good Friday agreement and at the same time define the borders of the [EU’s] internal market, we would not need the backstop anymore,” Angela Merkel said during a visit to Iceland.

“This means we would naturally think about practical solutions… The EU is ready to find a solution.”

Merkel said this would not require the Withdrawal Agreement to be re-opened and was instead a question of the so-called political declaration on future ties, Reuters reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies