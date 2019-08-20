 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Madrid sending navy ship to bring migrants on ‘Open Arms’ boat to Spain

Published time: 20 Aug, 2019 13:36 Edited time: 20 Aug, 2019 14:41
Migrants jump off the Spanish rescue ship 'Open Arms', close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy, August 20, 2019. © Reuters / Guglielmo Mangiapane

The Spanish government said on Tuesday it was sending a navy ship to the Italian island of Lampedusa to escort the ‘Open Arms’ rescue ship to Spain. The move could bring an end to an ordeal that has seen migrants stranded in the Mediterranean for 19 days.

“The Audaz will depart this afternoon at 5pm and will sail for three days to Lampedusa, where it will take charge of the people hosted by the Open Arms and escort the boat… to the port of Palma in Mallorca,” the Socialist government said in a statement.

The ‘Open Arms’ ship, run by a Spanish charity of the same name, was still unaware of the plan. Earlier on Tuesday the charity described the situation on board as “out of control.”

It said that at least ten people had jumped overboard in a “desperate” attempt to swim to Lampedusa, Reuters reports.

