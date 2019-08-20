 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Separatists seize 2 govt military bases in S. Yemen as Saudi-led forces strike Sanaa – reports

Published time: 20 Aug, 2019 12:27 Edited time: 20 Aug, 2019 14:36
Members of UAE-backed southern Yemeni separatist forces stand by a military vehicle during clashes with government forces in Aden, August 10, 2019. © Reuters / Fawaz Salman / File Photo

Southern separatists seized two Yemeni government military bases near the southern port of Aden early on Tuesday.

The attacks triggered fresh clashes between nominal allies that have complicated UN peace efforts.

The separatists and government are both part of a Saudi-led military coalition battling the Houthi movement, which took over the capital Sanaa and most major cities in 2014.

On another front in the north, the Saudi-led coalition said it launched airstrikes overnight on Houthi military targets in Sanaa, Reuters reports. Caves storing missiles, drones and weapons were struck, according to the coalition.

