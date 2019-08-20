Italy’s Di Maio thanks PM Conte, signals end of coalition govt

Luigi Di Maio, head of the ruling 5-Star Movement, has signaled the imminent demise of Italy’s coalition government by thanking Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for his time in office.

“Whatever happens, I wanted to tell you that it was an honor to work together in this government,” said Di Maio, who serves as deputy prime minister in the cabinet.

Conte is set to address Parliament later on Tuesday to defend his record after the 5-Star’s coalition partner, the League, said it would present a motion of no-confidence in the administration, Reuters reports.