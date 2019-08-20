 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italy’s Di Maio thanks PM Conte, signals end of coalition govt

Published time: 20 Aug, 2019 10:17 Edited time: 20 Aug, 2019 11:32
Luigi Di Maio, PM Giuseppe Conte and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. © Reuters / Remo Casilli / File Photo

Luigi Di Maio, head of the ruling 5-Star Movement, has signaled the imminent demise of Italy’s coalition government by thanking Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for his time in office.

“Whatever happens, I wanted to tell you that it was an honor to work together in this government,” said Di Maio, who serves as deputy prime minister in the cabinet.

Conte is set to address Parliament later on Tuesday to defend his record after the 5-Star’s coalition partner, the League, said it would present a motion of no-confidence in the administration, Reuters reports.

