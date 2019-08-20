UK Foreign Office ‘concerned’ at reports Hong Kong consulate staff member detained in China

Britain’s Foreign Office is seeking more information about reports that a Hong Kong staff member has been detained in mainland China.

“We are concerned by reports that a member of our team has been detained while returning to Hong Kong from Shenzhen,” a Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson in Beijing said.

“We are providing support to their family and seeking further information from authorities in Guangdong Province and Hong Kong,” the statement added.

Simon Cheng, an employee at the UK consulate in Hong Kong, did not return to work on August 9 after visiting Shenzhen the previous day, Hong Kong news website HK01 reported, citing an interview with his girlfriend.