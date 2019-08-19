 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan army chief gets 3-year extension ‘in view of regional security environment’

Published time: 19 Aug, 2019 13:52 Edited time: 19 Aug, 2019 20:08
Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. © Reuters / Akhtar Soomro / File Photo

Pakistan’s army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was handed a three-year extension on Monday as tensions with neighboring India flared this month over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

The decision has been taken “in view of the regional security environment,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement. Bajwa’s tenure was due to end in November but analysts have long predicted the extension.

During Bajwa’s tenure the military has been accused by opposition politicians of electoral manipulation to bring Prime Minister Imran Khan to power, Reuters said. Media outlets have also complained about strong restrictions on free speech.

The military, which has ruled Pakistan for nearly half of its 72-year history, has denied interfering in politics.

