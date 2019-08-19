Palestinian President Abbas fires all advisers amid West Bank financial crisis

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has fired all of his advisers, his office said Monday. The move comes amid a financial crisis in the West Bank that has prompted deep salary cuts, AFP reports.

Abbas’ office did not provide further details on the number of advisers or the costs involved. A spending crunch followed Israel’s decision in February to withhold around $10 million a month in tax transfers.

Israel collects some $190 million a month in customs duties levied on goods destined for Palestinian markets that transit through its ports and then transfers the money to the Palestinian government.

The president also made the decision after a report appeared in June on the salaries and benefits to ministers and officials.