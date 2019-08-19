Bahrain ready to join US-led efforts ‘to protect Gulf navigation’

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 19 Aug, 2019 15:43 Edited time: 19 Aug, 2019 19:02
© Reuters / Hamad I Mohammed

Bahrain said on Monday it would join US-led efforts to protect shipping in the Gulf amid tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Bahrain’s King Hamad voiced his country’s appreciation of the “US role in supporting regional security and stability” during a meeting with US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief General Kenneth McKenzie, AFP reported, citing state media.

The king confirmed Bahrain’s participation in the joint effort “to preserve the safety of international maritime navigation and secure international corridors for trade and energy,” according to the official Bahrain News Agency. The US has been seeking to form a coalition to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Gulf, but European countries have declined to join.

Bahrain, which hosts the US Fifth Fleet, said last month that it would also co-host a conference with the US on “maritime and air navigation security,” set for October.

