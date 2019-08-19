 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
German defense minister reaffirms support for 2-state solution to Mideast conflict on Jordan visit

Published time: 19 Aug, 2019 14:46 Edited time: 19 Aug, 2019 16:58
German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer shakes hands with Jordanian FM Ayman Safadi in Amman, August 19, 2019. © Reuters / Muhammad Hamed

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has reaffirmed Germany’s support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during a visit to Jordan.

She said on Monday that such an agreement would be a “good basis for living together,” AP said.

The minister also spoke of the contribution of German troops stationed in Jordan to the battle against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), which no longer controls territory but maintains a presence in the region.

Amman strongly supports the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the “challenges we’re facing in relation to Jerusalem” were also discussed.

