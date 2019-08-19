German defense minister reaffirms support for 2-state solution to Mideast conflict on Jordan visit

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has reaffirmed Germany’s support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during a visit to Jordan.

She said on Monday that such an agreement would be a “good basis for living together,” AP said.

The minister also spoke of the contribution of German troops stationed in Jordan to the battle against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), which no longer controls territory but maintains a presence in the region.

Amman strongly supports the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the “challenges we’re facing in relation to Jerusalem” were also discussed.