 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Bangladesh plans to repatriate 3,500 Rohingya refugees to Myanmar

Published time: 19 Aug, 2019 13:27 Edited time: 19 Aug, 2019 16:55
Get short URL
Bangladesh plans to repatriate 3,500 Rohingya refugees to Myanmar
An aerial view of Hla Phoe Khaung transit camp for Rohingya who decide to return back from Bangladesh, is seen in Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar, September 20, 2018. © Reuters / Ye Aung Thu / Pool

Some 3,500 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh have been cleared to return home to Myanmar beginning this week, nearly two years after a military crackdown sparked their exodus, according to officials.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh in August 2017 from a military offensive in Myanmar. They joined 200,000 already there, but virtually none have volunteered to return despite the countries signing a repatriation deal, AFP said.

Bangladesh refugee commissioner Mohammad Abul Kalam said he was “optimistic” about a new repatriation process scheduled to start on Thursday. Bangladesh and Myanmar officials plan to repatriate 300 Rohingya each day, Kalam added.

A previous attempt in November 2018 to return 2,260 Rohingya failed after they refused to leave the camp without guarantees for their safety.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies