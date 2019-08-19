 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Merkel, Orban commemorate anniversary of 1989 ‘pan-European freedom picnic’

Published time: 19 Aug, 2019 12:29 Edited time: 19 Aug, 2019 14:37
Angela Merkel and Viktor Orban in the Hungarian border town of Sopron, to mark the beginning of the fall of the Iron Curtain thirty years ago, in Hungary, August 19, 2019. © Reuters / Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are commemorating the 30th anniversary of the “Pan-European Picnic” on Monday. The event on the border of Austria and Hungary is thought to have helped lead to the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Bilateral talks were scheduled after a religious ceremony in the Hungarian border town of Sopron.

The chancellor on Saturday thanked Hungary for “having contributed to making the miracle of German reunification possible” by briefly opening the Iron Curtain on August 19, 1989, allowing 700 refugees from Communist-ruled East Germany to cross the border into the West, AP said.

In recent years, relations between Berlin and Budapest have grown frostier amid Orban’s hard-line stance against refugees, and Germany's criticism of his domestic policies.

