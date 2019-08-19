 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spanish rescue group rejects taking 107 migrants to Balearic Islands

Published time: 19 Aug, 2019 11:39 Edited time: 19 Aug, 2019 12:16
Spanish migrant rescue ship 'Open Arms' is seen close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy, August 19, 2019. © Reuters / Guglielmo Mangiapane

A Spanish humanitarian rescue boat carrying 107 migrants who have been aboard for nearly three weeks has rejected the possibility of taking the passengers to a Spanish port in the Mediterranean Sea. Even though it is closer than mainland Spain, it is still too far, Open Arms said on Monday.

The group described Spain’s offer of docking in the Balearic Islands between Italy and Spain as “incomprehensible,” given the distance and the conditions on its boat. The ship is currently docked off the Italian island of Lampedusa, hundreds of miles to the east, AP said.

Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini refuses to let the boat dock in Italy.

Open Arms said on Monday that Madrid and Rome appeared to have struck a deal for the migrants to disembark on Spain’s Mallorca island, but the Spanish government denied reaching any such agreement.

