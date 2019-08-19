 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Britain’s Johnson to visit Berlin, Paris amid fears of no-deal Brexit

Published time: 19 Aug, 2019 08:36 Edited time: 19 Aug, 2019 11:01
Britain's PM Boris Johnson. © Reuters / Julian Simmonds / File Photo

Boris Johnson will visit European capitals this week on his first overseas trip as British leader. Johnson’s Downing Street office confirmed he will travel to Berlin on Wednesday for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and to Paris on Thursday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

The visits come amid growing fears of a no-deal Brexit in two-and-a-half months, Reuters said.

The meetings also precede a two-day G7 summit starting on Saturday in the southern French resort of Biarritz.

Johnson is expected to push for fresh talks over the terms of Brexit or warn that the EU faces Britain crashing out of the bloc on October 31.

