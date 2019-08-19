 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran’s UK envoy confirms released oil tanker heading for international waters

Published time: 19 Aug, 2019 02:46
A crew member raises the Iranian flag on Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, as it sits anchored in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019. © REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Iran's ambassador to the UK, Hamid Baeidinejad, has confirmed reports that the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1, freshly released by Gibraltar, has been moving towards international waters. "We hereby confirm that our tanker has left Gibraltar for international waters after 45 days," Baeidinejad reported on Twitter.

The shipping data showed that the tanker, renamed Adrian Darya 1, set sail from the Gibraltar port just before midnight local time on Sunday, the same day the British overseas territory rejected Washington’s last-minute request to detain the vessel further for the violation of the US sanctions. Washington issued a warrant for the tanker’s arrest last week, accusing it of illegally using a US bank to finance the oil transfer to support the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The then Panama-flagged tanker was seized by the UK Navy outside Gibraltar early July for violating the EU own sanctions on Iran. The tanker, with some 2.1 million barrels of crude on board, was accused of transporting the cargo to Syria, the claim Tehran subsequently denied.

