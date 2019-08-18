 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

29 injured after bus carrying Chinese tourists crashes into lamppost in Moscow

Published time: 18 Aug, 2019 08:15 Edited time: 18 Aug, 2019 08:16
Get short URL
29 injured after bus carrying Chinese tourists crashes into lamppost in Moscow
Cars drive along a highway in Moscow, Russia, May 17, 2017 with Moscow International Business Center also known as "Moskva-City" in the background. © REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A bus carrying Chinese tourists hit a lamppost on a busy Moscow thoroughfare on Sunday, injuring nearly 30 people. The accident has been blamed on the driver.

It occurred in the northeastern part of the Russian capital, at the intersection of 1st Vladimirskaya Street and the Entuziastov highway.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, treating 29 of the 32 tourists on the bus for bruises and abrasions. No one was hospitalized.

According to reports, authorities believe that the bus driver was at fault for the accident.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies