29 injured after bus carrying Chinese tourists crashes into lamppost in Moscow

A bus carrying Chinese tourists hit a lamppost on a busy Moscow thoroughfare on Sunday, injuring nearly 30 people. The accident has been blamed on the driver.

It occurred in the northeastern part of the Russian capital, at the intersection of 1st Vladimirskaya Street and the Entuziastov highway.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, treating 29 of the 32 tourists on the bus for bruises and abrasions. No one was hospitalized.

According to reports, authorities believe that the bus driver was at fault for the accident.