Kim overseas launch of ‘new weapon’ - state media

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was present at the most recent test of missiles fired off the country’s east coast, state news agency KCNA reported Saturday, saying that “a new weapon” had been tested. The agency has not provided details as to the type of the weapon, describing it as “the major striking means” that had been developed within “the shortest span of time.”

The South Korean military reported that Pyongyang fired two short-range projectiles into the Sea of Japan on Friday morning. The missiles flew some 230 kilometers before plunging into the Sea of Japan.

It was the sixth missile test by Pyongyang in about four weeks. North Korea has ramped up its missile activity after rejecting the revival of stalled peace talks with Seoul, citing ongoing South Korean military drills with the US.

