Merkel, Johnson to meet over Brexit – spokesman

Published time: 16 Aug, 2019 12:56 Edited time: 16 Aug, 2019 16:38
Angela Merkel answers questions by members of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, April 10, 2019, shortly before heading to Brussels for a meeting on Brexit. © Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke

A meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planned soon, a spokesman for the German government said on Friday.

Steffen Seibert said in Berlin that the German government still favored an orderly Brexit, adding that a no-deal withdrawal was in no one’s interests, Reuters reports.

Asked if every day that passed without negotiations increased the risk of a no-deal Brexit, Seibert said: “It won’t get easier.”

Merkel said on Wednesday that Berlin wants Britain to maintain a close partnership with the European Union after its divorce from the bloc.

