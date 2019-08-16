Merkel, Johnson to meet over Brexit – spokesman

A meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planned soon, a spokesman for the German government said on Friday.

Steffen Seibert said in Berlin that the German government still favored an orderly Brexit, adding that a no-deal withdrawal was in no one’s interests, Reuters reports.

Asked if every day that passed without negotiations increased the risk of a no-deal Brexit, Seibert said: “It won’t get easier.”

Merkel said on Wednesday that Berlin wants Britain to maintain a close partnership with the European Union after its divorce from the bloc.