Pakistan PM Khan discusses Kashmir situation with Trump ahead of UNSC meeting – FM

Published time: 16 Aug, 2019 14:55 Edited time: 16 Aug, 2019 16:39
Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, July 22, 2019. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to US President Donald Trump about his concerns over the situation in the Kashmir region, ahead of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the issue, Islamabad’s foreign minister said.

“Today [Khan] has talked to President Trump. Views were exchanged on the situation in the region and particularly the situation in Occupied Kashmir,” FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters.

Hundreds of protesters in Kashmir clashed with police on Friday, who responded with tear gas shells and pellet-firing shotguns, AFP reported.

