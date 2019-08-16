Pakistan PM Khan discusses Kashmir situation with Trump ahead of UNSC meeting – FM

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to US President Donald Trump about his concerns over the situation in the Kashmir region, ahead of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the issue, Islamabad’s foreign minister said.

“Today [Khan] has talked to President Trump. Views were exchanged on the situation in the region and particularly the situation in Occupied Kashmir,” FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters.

Hundreds of protesters in Kashmir clashed with police on Friday, who responded with tear gas shells and pellet-firing shotguns, AFP reported.