 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Indonesia president proposes moving capital from Jakarta to Borneo

Published time: 16 Aug, 2019 10:02 Edited time: 16 Aug, 2019 16:11
Get short URL
Indonesia president proposes moving capital from Jakarta to Borneo
A general view of buildings as smog covers the capital city of Jakarta, Indonesia, July 29, 2019. © Reuters / Antara Foto / Indrianto Eko Suwarso

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo on Friday proposed moving the country's capital from Jakarta to the island of Borneo, but left Indonesians guessing as to an exact location.

Widodo suggested a new capital in Kalimantan, on the Indonesian side of the island, which is shared with Malaysia and Brunei. The president made the proposal in a speech to parliament, a day before the country’s independence day holiday, Reuters reports.

Jakarta is one of the world’s most densely populated cities, home to more than 10 million people, three times that number when those living in surrounding towns are counted. The city is prone to floods and is sinking, due to subsidence.

Moving the capital to a safer, less congested location would cost up to $33 billion, according to planning minister Bambang Brodjonegoro.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies