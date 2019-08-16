 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Poland may join US-led mission in Strait of Hormuz – ministry

Published time: 16 Aug, 2019 14:10 Edited time: 16 Aug, 2019 14:55
Poland may join US-led mission in Strait of Hormuz – ministry
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz. © Reuters / Hamad I Mohammed/ File Photo

Warsaw is considering supporting a US-led mission to protect the Strait of Hormuz, but has not made a formal decision yet, Reuters reports.

“From our point of view actions to stabilize this region would be justified,” a spokeswoman at Poland’s Foreign Ministry said. “We have to wait to work out whether, and if so, in what form Poland could join such an initiative,” she added.

It’s unclear when Poland, which is seeking to strengthen ties with the US, will make a decision on the matter.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the idea of a European naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz could be discussed again at informal meetings of European foreign and defense ministers in Finland later this month.

