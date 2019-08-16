Poland may join US-led mission in Strait of Hormuz – ministry

Warsaw is considering supporting a US-led mission to protect the Strait of Hormuz, but has not made a formal decision yet, Reuters reports.

“From our point of view actions to stabilize this region would be justified,” a spokeswoman at Poland’s Foreign Ministry said. “We have to wait to work out whether, and if so, in what form Poland could join such an initiative,” she added.

It’s unclear when Poland, which is seeking to strengthen ties with the US, will make a decision on the matter.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the idea of a European naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz could be discussed again at informal meetings of European foreign and defense ministers in Finland later this month.