 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

German Finance Minister Scholz enters race for SPD leadership

Published time: 16 Aug, 2019 13:35 Edited time: 16 Aug, 2019 14:39
Get short URL
German Finance Minister Scholz enters race for SPD leadership
German Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. © Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will run for the leadership of the Social Democrats (SPD), a spokeswoman said on Friday. The party’s popularity has sunk since it entered a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives.

A successful bid by Scholz to lead the SPD would bring more stability to Merkel’s shaky right-left coalition, which the SPD entered reluctantly last year after a 2017 election, Reuters said.

“I’m willing to run if you want me to,” Der Spiegel magazine cited Scholz as telling the SPD’s three interim leaders in a phone call. It said none of them opposed his offer.

Scholz is the most high-profile candidate to join the race. A recent poll found he was the second favorite politician among Germans to become the next chancellor.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies