Bangladesh making 2nd attempt to return Rohingya to Myanmar – UN

Published time: 16 Aug, 2019 11:37 Edited time: 16 Aug, 2019 13:21
The transit camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. © Reuters / Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Myanmar and Bangladesh are making a second attempt to start the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims, Bangladeshi and UN officials said on Friday. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled a security crackdown in Myanmar almost two years ago.

The Bangladesh government had asked for help in verifying the 3,450 people who signed up for voluntary repatriation, Caroline Gluck, a spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, told AP. She said the list was whittled from 22,000 names that Bangladesh had sent to Myanmar for verification.

Bangladesh’s Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, Abul Kalam, said the identities of the refugees have been confirmed by Myanmar and they could now return if they want.

Leaders of the Rohingya refugee community in the camps said they had not been consulted on the matter and were unaware of plans for any imminent return.

