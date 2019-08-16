 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lebanon open to talks on Israel border ‘under US mediation’ – PM Hariri

Published time: 16 Aug, 2019 08:32 Edited time: 16 Aug, 2019 12:00
Lebanon's PM Saad Hariri and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington, US, August 15, 2019. © Reuters / Yuri Gripas

Prime Minister Saad Hariri has said that Lebanon is open to future negotiations under US mediation to resolve the border disputes with Israel, AFP reported.

After a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Thursday, Hariri said he had confirmed Beirut’s commitment to “continuing the negotiation process” launched by the US government on “land and maritime borders.”

“We consider the process to be viable,” he told reporters, promising a “final decision in the coming months – hopefully September.”

Lebanon and Israel are still technically at war. The issue of the shared maritime border is sensitive, mainly because of a dispute over coastal drilling rights.

