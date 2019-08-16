Lebanon open to talks on Israel border ‘under US mediation’ – PM Hariri

Prime Minister Saad Hariri has said that Lebanon is open to future negotiations under US mediation to resolve the border disputes with Israel, AFP reported.

After a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Thursday, Hariri said he had confirmed Beirut’s commitment to “continuing the negotiation process” launched by the US government on “land and maritime borders.”

“We consider the process to be viable,” he told reporters, promising a “final decision in the coming months – hopefully September.”

Lebanon and Israel are still technically at war. The issue of the shared maritime border is sensitive, mainly because of a dispute over coastal drilling rights.