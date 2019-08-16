 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

India to ease clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir in next few days, govt tells Supreme Court

Published time: 16 Aug, 2019 07:41 Edited time: 16 Aug, 2019 09:06
Get short URL
India to ease clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir in next few days, govt tells Supreme Court
Dogs rest on an empty street during restrictions after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar, August 11, 2019. © Reuters / Danish Siddiqui

India plans to lift restrictions on people’s movements and on communication links in Kashmir in the next few days, the federal government told the Supreme Court on Friday.

The court was hearing a petition by a newspaper editor seeking the restoration of telephone and internet services cut off this month, just before the government withdrew Kashmir’s special status, to prevent protests, Reuters said.

Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of the Kashmir Times, told reporters she was unable to reach her staff because phone lines, both cellular and landlines, and the internet were all down.

The restrictions would be lifted in the “next few days,” according to the government lawyer, Tushar Mehta.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies