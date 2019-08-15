 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sudan opposition alliance may nominate economist Hamdok as PM in transition govt

Published time: 15 Aug, 2019 15:57 Edited time: 15 Aug, 2019 18:55
Sudanese people celebrate the signing of a constitutional declaration between Transitional Military Council and opposition alliance, in Khartoum, Sudan, August 4, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sudan’s main opposition alliance will nominate Abdalla Hamdok, an economist who has served in international institutions, to be prime minister in a transitional government, Reuters quoted opposition sources as saying on Thursday.

The likely nomination would be the first step towards the creation of the government that will prepare for free elections, after the overthrow in April of President Omar al-Bashir following months of unrest.

The development comes after protracted negotiations between the Transitional Military Council, which has ruled Sudan since April, and the opposition alliance, the Forces of Freedom and Change.

Hamdok was most recently working as deputy executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa.

