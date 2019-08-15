Sudan opposition alliance may nominate economist Hamdok as PM in transition govt

Sudan’s main opposition alliance will nominate Abdalla Hamdok, an economist who has served in international institutions, to be prime minister in a transitional government, Reuters quoted opposition sources as saying on Thursday.

The likely nomination would be the first step towards the creation of the government that will prepare for free elections, after the overthrow in April of President Omar al-Bashir following months of unrest.

The development comes after protracted negotiations between the Transitional Military Council, which has ruled Sudan since April, and the opposition alliance, the Forces of Freedom and Change.

Hamdok was most recently working as deputy executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa.