Saudi-UAE delegation visits Aden to discuss separatist pullout – Yemen govt

A joint Saudi-Emirati military delegation was in Aden on Thursday to discuss demands for a pullout of UAE-backed southern separatists from positions they captured in Yemen’s interim capital, AFP reports, citing government and separatist sources.

The visit comes after deadly clashes last week in the southern port city, which reflected a rift between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. The two main partners in the pro-government coalition are fighting Shiite Houthi rebels.

The joint delegation’s mission was “to discuss the issue of the withdrawal of southern Security Belt forces from government camps and positions they seized last week,” said a source in President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi’s government.