China submits formal request for ‘closed consultations’ on Kashmir at UNSC, diplomats say

Published time: 15 Aug, 2019 14:25 Edited time: 15 Aug, 2019 17:12
Indian security force personnel patrol a road during restrictions after the government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar, August 15, 2019. © Reuters / Danish Ismail

China has formally asked for “closed consultations” among members of the UN Security Council about India's revocation of the special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reports.

Pakistan had previously written a letter on the issue to Poland, which holds the council presidency for the month of August, according to diplomats.

A UN diplomat was quoted as saying that a request for such a meeting had been submitted, but no date has yet been scheduled for it.

Poland has to consult and take into account the preferences of other UNSC members before deciding on a time and date for the proposed meeting.

