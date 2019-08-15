 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
German officials expect Britain to leave EU without deal – report

Published time: 15 Aug, 2019 13:15 Edited time: 15 Aug, 2019 16:55
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at an extraordinary EU leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium, April 10, 2019. © Reuters / Yves Herman

German officials expect the UK to leave the European Union without a deal at the end of October and consider the EU’s preparations for this eventuality to be “largely completed,” according to business daily Handelsblatt.

On Thursday, it cited an internal Finance Ministry memo referring to the “high likelihood” of a disorderly Brexit on October 31.

The document reportedly suggests that while a change in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “hard negotiating position” is unlikely, he may use the upcoming G-7 summit in France to announce a breakthrough or collapse in talks with Brussels, AP said.

The paper also calls for the EU’s 27 remaining countries to toe their current line, which rules out renegotiating the deal reached with Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May. The Finance Ministry in Berlin has not commented on the report.

