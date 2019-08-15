Israel to bar visit by US Democratic lawmakers Tlaib, Omar – deputy FM

Israel will bar a visit by two of its sharpest critics in the US Congress, Democrats Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, the country’s deputy foreign minister said on Thursday. The lawmakers planned to tour the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“The decision has been made, the decision is not to allow them to enter,” Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely told Israel’s Reshet Bet Radio.

US President Donald Trump urged Israel on Thursday not to allow the visit by Tlaib and Omar, the first two Muslim women elected to Congress and members of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, Reuters said.

The two have voiced support for the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. Under Israeli law, backers of the BDS movement can be denied entry to Israel.