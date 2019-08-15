 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Israel to bar visit by US Democratic lawmakers Tlaib, Omar – deputy FM

Published time: 15 Aug, 2019 15:24 Edited time: 15 Aug, 2019 16:02
Get short URL
Israel to bar visit by US Democratic lawmakers Tlaib, Omar – deputy FM
US Reps Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). © Reuters / Erin Scott

Israel will bar a visit by two of its sharpest critics in the US Congress, Democrats Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, the country’s deputy foreign minister said on Thursday. The lawmakers planned to tour the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“The decision has been made, the decision is not to allow them to enter,” Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely told Israel’s Reshet Bet Radio.

US President Donald Trump urged Israel on Thursday not to allow the visit by Tlaib and Omar, the first two Muslim women elected to Congress and members of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, Reuters said.

The two have voiced support for the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. Under Israeli law, backers of the BDS movement can be denied entry to Israel.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies