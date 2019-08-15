6 EU states agree to take in migrants on ‘Open Arms’ ship – Italy

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 15 Aug, 2019 12:49
A finance police boat is seen patrolling near an Open Arms sailing ship close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy, August 15, 2019 © Reuters / Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday that six EU countries had agreed to take in some 150 migrants who have been blocked from docking in Italy.

The move could resolve the latest standoff over immigration to Europe across the Mediterranean.

The migrants have been stranded on the Spanish charity ship ‘Open Arms’ since it picked them up off Libya in early August. Rome’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini refused to allow them to disembark.

In an open letter to Salvini, Conte said that the migrants would be shared out among France, Germany, Romania, Portugal, Spain and Luxembourg.

