S. Korea celebrates freedom from Japanese rule, urges dialogue with Tokyo

Published time: 15 Aug, 2019 07:56 Edited time: 15 Aug, 2019 10:42
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook wave the national flags during a ceremony to mark the 74th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 rule, at the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan on August 15, 2019. © Reuters / Jung Yeon-je / Pool

South Korea’s president on Thursday urged Japan to contemplate its wartime past and offered to engage in talks to repair strained ties.

In a speech marking Korea’s independence from Japanese rule, President Moon Jae-in toned down his recent harsh rhetoric towards Japan, Reuters said.

“We hope that Japan will play a leading role ... in facilitating peace and prosperity in East Asia while it contemplates a past that brought misfortune to its neighboring countries,” Moon said, in a televised address. “If Japan chooses the path of dialogue and cooperation, we will gladly join hands.”

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking at a ceremony honoring Japan's war dead on Thursday said his people had engraved the “lessons of history deep in our hearts,” and pledged never to repeat the devastation of war.

