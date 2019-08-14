 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Czech President Zeman rejects minister nominee as row threatens ruling coalition

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 16:24 Edited time: 14 Aug, 2019 18:02
Czech President Milos Zeman. © Reuters / Ammar Awad

Czech President Milos Zeman has rejected the nominee for culture minister proposed by the junior government partners, the Social Democrats, in a dispute that has threatened Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ coalition.

The Social Democrats have demanded since May that Zeman appoint their deputy chairman Michal Smarda, arguing that the president has no constitutional authority to reject him.

Zeman on Wednesday rejected the nominee. “Mr Smarda was never involved in culture-related matters. For that reason he is not qualified for the position of culture minister.”

Constitutional experts have said the president does not have the right to veto candidates, and Social Democrat chief Jan Hamacek repeated Zeman should appoint Smarda. The ruling coalition of Babis’ ANO and the Social Democrats relies on Zeman’s allies in the Communist Party to secure a majority in parliament, Reuters said.

