Turkish drones start operating in N. Syria as safe zone is being created – Ankara

Turkish drones have started operating in northern Syria where the US and Ankara have agreed to create a safe zone, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

A six-person US delegation arrived in the southern Turkish province of Sanliurfa on Monday to work on the establishment of the operations center.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that work was continuing to make the joint center in Sanliurfa operational, Reuters reports.

It said that Turkish drones had started carrying out work in the area where the safe zone will be created, without providing information on the drones’ operations.