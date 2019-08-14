 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkish drones start operating in N. Syria as safe zone is being created – Ankara

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 15:39 Edited time: 14 Aug, 2019 17:48
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters fly a drone in Northern Afrin countryside, Syria, February 15, 2018. © Reuters / Khalil Ashawi

Turkish drones have started operating in northern Syria where the US and Ankara have agreed to create a safe zone, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

A six-person US delegation arrived in the southern Turkish province of Sanliurfa on Monday to work on the establishment of the operations center.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that work was continuing to make the joint center in Sanliurfa operational, Reuters reports.

It said that Turkish drones had started carrying out work in the area where the safe zone will be created, without providing information on the drones’ operations.

