Denmark govt considers ‘more control’ on Swedish border after Copenhagen blasts

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 14:47 Edited time: 14 Aug, 2019 17:34
Denmark's PM Mette Frederiksen. © Reuters / Ritzau Scanpix / Philip Davali

Denmark’s government is considering strengthening controls at its border with Sweden after a bomb-attack aimed at a government agency in Copenhagen led to two Swedes being charged, Reuters reports.

“We will look into the possibility of protecting our border with Sweden in a better and smarter way,” recently appointed Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Danish police said they had arrested one 22-year old Swedish man and issued an international warrant for another Swede, 23.

Both are suspected of being behind an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency’s office in Copenhagen last week, which injured one person.

