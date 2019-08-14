Guatemala can’t do migrant deal with US due to lack of resources – president-elect

A Guatemalan immigration agreement signed with the Trump administration won’t work because the Central American nation does not have the resources, according to the new president-elect. Alejandro Giammattei, who was chosen overwhelmingly by voters in a weekend runoff election, told AP on Tuesday that Guatemala is too poor to tend to its own people, let alone those from other countries.

The agreement signed in July by the outgoing administration of President Jimmy Morales would require migrants from other countries who cross into Guatemala to apply for asylum there rather than in the US.

“In order to be a safe country, one has to be certified as such by an international body, and I do not think Guatemala fulfills the requirements to be a third safe country,” Giammattei said.

Guatemalans make up one of the largest groups emigrating from Central America.