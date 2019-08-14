 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Guatemala can’t do migrant deal with US due to lack of resources – president-elect

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 10:14 Edited time: 14 Aug, 2019 17:04
Guatemala can’t do migrant deal with US due to lack of resources – president-elect
A woman sells newspapers with pictures of presidential candidate Alejandro Giammattei, the winner of the presidential election, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, August 12, 2019. © Reuters / Jose Cabezas

A Guatemalan immigration agreement signed with the Trump administration won’t work because the Central American nation does not have the resources, according to the new president-elect. Alejandro Giammattei, who was chosen overwhelmingly by voters in a weekend runoff election, told AP on Tuesday that Guatemala is too poor to tend to its own people, let alone those from other countries.

The agreement signed in July by the outgoing administration of President Jimmy Morales would require migrants from other countries who cross into Guatemala to apply for asylum there rather than in the US.

“In order to be a safe country, one has to be certified as such by an international body, and I do not think Guatemala fulfills the requirements to be a third safe country,” Giammattei said.

Guatemalans make up one of the largest groups emigrating from Central America.

