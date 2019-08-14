 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sudan protest leaders visit Egypt ahead of landmark deal with military

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 09:43 Edited time: 14 Aug, 2019 15:49
Sudanese protesters attend a demonstration in front of the Defense Ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan, May 6, 2019. © Reuters / Umit Bektas / File Photo

Egypt has wrapped up a two-day summit with Sudan’s main protest leaders Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry in Cairo said. The event comes days before they are due to sign an agreement paving the way for civilian rule in the country.

The “important meeting” brought together the Alliance for Freedom and Change, Sudan’s umbrella protest movement and the driving force behind the protests since December, and the rebel groups of the Sudan Revolutionary Front, AFP reports.

The constitutional declaration scheduled to be formally signed on August 17 outlines the formation of a transitional civilian government and a parliament to govern for a three-year transition period.

Cairo has been a steadfast ally of military leaders in Khartoum after longtime leader Omar al-Bashir was toppled on April 11 following months of protests.

