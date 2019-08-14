Sudan protest leaders visit Egypt ahead of landmark deal with military

Egypt has wrapped up a two-day summit with Sudan’s main protest leaders Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry in Cairo said. The event comes days before they are due to sign an agreement paving the way for civilian rule in the country.

The “important meeting” brought together the Alliance for Freedom and Change, Sudan’s umbrella protest movement and the driving force behind the protests since December, and the rebel groups of the Sudan Revolutionary Front, AFP reports.

The constitutional declaration scheduled to be formally signed on August 17 outlines the formation of a transitional civilian government and a parliament to govern for a three-year transition period.

Cairo has been a steadfast ally of military leaders in Khartoum after longtime leader Omar al-Bashir was toppled on April 11 following months of protests.