 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US, Russia should not stop dialogue on arms control – ambassador Huntsman

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 12:29 Edited time: 14 Aug, 2019 14:02
Get short URL
US, Russia should not stop dialogue on arms control – ambassador Huntsman
Seated beside first lady Melania Trump, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

The United States and Russia should not stop their dialogue on the arms control, outgoing US Ambassador to Moscow Jon Huntsman has said.

He also stressed that Washington has no plans to deploy intermediate-range and shorter-range ballistic missiles in Europe. If the US feels the need to deploy such weapons, it is more likely to choose the Asia-Pacific region, Huntsman said in an interview with Echo of Moscow radio station, citing the Pentagon chief.

The plans to deploy the new US missiles to Europe were announced after Washington’s warning in February 2019 that it was withdrawing from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Moscow plans to monitor US activities in developing and deploying ground-based intermediate- and short-range missiles.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies