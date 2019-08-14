 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
British Parliament can block no-deal Brexit – ex-finance minister Hammond

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 08:41 Edited time: 14 Aug, 2019 10:59
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leave a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, September 21, 2017. © Reuters / Toby Melville / File Photo

Britain’s former finance minister, Philip Hammond, is confident that Parliament could block a no-deal Brexit if unelected people around Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to force such a disorderly outcome, Reuters reports.

Hammond said on Wednesday that demands to remove the Irish border backstop were part of a wrecking strategy by unidentified advisers around Johnson that puts the UK on an “inevitable” course towards a no-deal Brexit.

“To set the bar for negotiations so high that we inevitably leave without a deal would be a betrayal,” Hammond told BBC radio.

Any attempt to bypass MPs would propel the UK into a constitutional crisis, Hammond said, adding that “Parliament is clearly opposed to a no-deal exit.”

