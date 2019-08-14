Danish police arrest Swedish man, issue intl warrant for another after tax agency’s office blast

Danish police said on Wednesday they arrested a 22-year-old Swedish man and issued an international warrant for a 23-year-old Swede.

Both are suspected of being behind an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency’s office in Copenhagen a week ago.

One person was slightly injured in the explosion which shattered glass doors and windows at the main entrance of the building in what police say was a deliberate attack, Reuters reports.

On August 10, an explosion occurred outside a local police station in Copenhagen, police said, in the second blast to hit the Danish capital in four days. No one was injured in the blast just outside the city center.