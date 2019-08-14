 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Danish police arrest Swedish man, issue intl warrant for another after tax agency’s office blast

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 07:29 Edited time: 14 Aug, 2019 09:08
Get short URL
Danish police arrest Swedish man, issue intl warrant for another after tax agency’s office blast
The damaged Tax Board office building at Oesterbro, where an explosion occurred near Nordhavn Station, in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 7, 2019. © Reuters / Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson / Ritzau Scanpix

Danish police said on Wednesday they arrested a 22-year-old Swedish man and issued an international warrant for a 23-year-old Swede.

Both are suspected of being behind an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency’s office in Copenhagen a week ago.

One person was slightly injured in the explosion which shattered glass doors and windows at the main entrance of the building in what police say was a deliberate attack, Reuters reports.

On August 10, an explosion occurred outside a local police station in Copenhagen, police said, in the second blast to hit the Danish capital in four days. No one was injured in the blast just outside the city center.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies