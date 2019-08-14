 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan requests UN Security Council meeting over India revoking Kashmir autonomy

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 03:55 Edited time: 14 Aug, 2019 04:40
Kashmiri women protesting after India scrapped Kashmir's special constitutional status, in Srinagar, August 12, 2019. © REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said he penned a letter to the head of the UN Security Council asking to convene an emergency meeting over India’s removal of special status from the disputed Kashmir region. In a video message on Tuesday, Qureshi said that Islamabad deems India’s actions in Kashmir “illegal” and in violation of UN resolutions.

“It is a mistake on the part of India if it thought that it could crush the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir,” he said, adding that the whole of Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Muslim-majority region. Earlier, Qureshi admitted that it would be hard to tip the balance in the UNSC in Pakistan’s favor, since India has become a force too potent to not be reckoned with, especially in terms of economy. He added that Islamabad would have to go for a “new struggle” to win international support for its cause.

India revoked the self-governing status of the territory last week, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) arguing that the controversial move would allow for a smoother integration of Kashmir into India and would help the government to quell local insurgency.

