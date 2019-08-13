 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

India ‘easing Kashmir restrictions in phased manner’

Published time: 13 Aug, 2019 14:05 Edited time: 13 Aug, 2019 17:02
Get short URL
India ‘easing Kashmir restrictions in phased manner’
Indian security personal in Srinagar, Kashmir, August 12, 2019. © Reuters / Danish Ismail / File Photo

India’s government has said it is easing its lockdown in Kashmir in a “phased manner” after cutting phone and internet access for over a week after its decision to end the Himalayan region’s autonomy.

India cut communications and imposed a curfew in the sector of Kashmir it controls on August 4, a day before a surprise presidential decree to strip the Muslim-majority region of its special status, AFP said.

A spokesperson for India’s Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted on Tuesday that the restrictions in the Kashmir Valley “are being eased out in a phased manner.”

Normal communication in the more peaceful Jammu division of the region “has been restored after assessment by relevant local authorities,” the spokesperson added. There was no independent confirmation of the easing of restrictions.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies