Fighting around Tripoli resumes, 2-day truce ends – Libyan officials

Published time: 13 Aug, 2019 12:55 Edited time: 13 Aug, 2019 14:38
A member of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces is seen during a fight with Eastern forces, in southern Tripoli, Libya, June 22, 2019. © Reuters / Yosri al-Jamal / File Photo

The fighting around Tripoli has resumed, following a two-day truce observed during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, according to Libyan officials.

They said on Tuesday that the self-styled Libyan National Army led by commander Khalifa Haftar carried out airstrikes overnight on the southern outskirts of Tripoli, AP reports.

The militias allied to the UN-backed government in Tripoli also shelled Haftar’s forces in the area. Both sides had accepted a UN-proposed truce during Eid al-Adha, which began Sunday.

Hafter's forces launched an offensive in April to capture Tripoli. The fighting has reportedly killed over 1,100 people, mostly combatants, and displaced more than 100,000 civilians. The battle lines have changed little over recent weeks.

