 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Italy recalls senate at height of holiday season amid govt crisis

Published time: 13 Aug, 2019 11:56 Edited time: 13 Aug, 2019 12:09
Get short URL
Italy recalls senate at height of holiday season amid govt crisis
Interior Minister and Deputy PM Matteo Salvini and Italy's Minister of Public Administration Giulia Bongiorno. © Reuters / Remo Casilli

Italian senators will on Tuesday try to hammer out agreement on a possible no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government after Interior Minister Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on the teetering coalition, AFP said.

Senators have been recalled at the height of the holiday season after the heads of political groupings in the house on Monday failed to agree on a timetable for the vote demanded Salvini. It is not clear how many senators will make it back to Rome for the vote.

Last week, he called for swift elections after withdrawing the support of his anti-immigration League party from the alliance with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S).

The senate must decide whether to initiate a no-confidence vote in the 14-month-old administration of Conte, an independent agreed to by deputy prime ministers Salvini and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio last year.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies