Houthis launch drone attacks on Abha airport in southwest Saudi Arabia – Yemen’s TV

Published time: 13 Aug, 2019 08:54 Edited time: 13 Aug, 2019 12:11
A destroyed drone is seen at the news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 20, 2019. © Reuters / Faisal Al Nasser

Yemen’s Houthi movement launched drone attacks on the airport of Abha in southwest Saudi Arabia near the Yemeni border, the Houthis’ al-Masirah TV tweeted on Tuesday. Saudi officials have not commented on the report.

In recent months, the Houthis, who control the Yemeni capital Sanaa and most of its populous areas, have stepped up attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, Reuters said.

In response, a Saudi-led coalition fighting against the Houthis has targeted military sites belonging to the group, especially around Sanaa.

The Western-backed Sunni Muslim coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE intervened in Yemen in 2015 to try to restore a Yemeni government ousted from power in Sanaa by the Houthis.

