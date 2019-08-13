Gibraltar ‘seeks to de-escalate’ tanker standoff with Iran

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 13 Aug, 2019 10:25 Edited time: 13 Aug, 2019 10:49
A Royal Gibraltar Police's boat guards the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 in the Strait of Gibraltar, southern Spain, July 20, 2019. © Reuters / Jon Nazca

Gibraltar said on Tuesday it was seeking to de-escalate issues arising with Iran since the detention of the Grace 1 tanker, Reuters said.

British Royal Marines seized the Iranian oil tanker on July 4 off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating EU sanctions by taking oil to Syria, which Tehran denies.

“We continue to seek to de-escalate issues arising since the lawful detention of Grace 1,” a spokesman for Gibraltar said. The current detention order on the vessel expires on Saturday night.

Tehran said on Tuesday that Britain might free its oil tanker Grace 1 soon, after “some documents were exchanged” that would help the seized ship’s release.

