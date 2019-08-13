Gibraltar ‘seeks to de-escalate’ tanker standoff with Iran

Gibraltar said on Tuesday it was seeking to de-escalate issues arising with Iran since the detention of the Grace 1 tanker, Reuters said.

British Royal Marines seized the Iranian oil tanker on July 4 off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating EU sanctions by taking oil to Syria, which Tehran denies.

“We continue to seek to de-escalate issues arising since the lawful detention of Grace 1,” a spokesman for Gibraltar said. The current detention order on the vessel expires on Saturday night.

Tehran said on Tuesday that Britain might free its oil tanker Grace 1 soon, after “some documents were exchanged” that would help the seized ship’s release.