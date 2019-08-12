 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
French charities report new rescue in Med, over 350 migrants on board ship seeking safe port

Published time: 12 Aug, 2019 15:59 Edited time: 12 Aug, 2019 18:27
Representatives of SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) attend a news conference about the restart of their migrant rescue mission off the coast of Libya with SOS Mediterranee's new ship, the 'Ocean Viking', in Paris, July 22, 2019. © Reuters / Benoit Tessier

French charities SOS Mediterranee and MSF rescued another 105 migrants off the coast of Libya on Monday, bringing to 356 the number of those aboard the ‘Ocean Viking’ now seeking a safe port. The rescue was complicated by the migrants’ blue rubber dinghy starting to sink as the charity vessel approached in international waters around 40 nautical miles from Libya, AFP reported. Those rescued on Monday are all male, mostly Sudanese, and include 29 minors and two boys aged five and 12.

The rescue is the fourth in as many days for the ‘Ocean Viking’, which is equipped to carry 200-250 people although the number on board could increase beyond that. The charities have said fair weather conditions are likely encouraging more departures from Libyan shores.

The rescues come at a time of tension between Italy and other EU states, with the Italian government refusing to let migrants land on its shores unless its EU partners help take them in.

Another 150 rescued migrants are stuck on board the ‘Open Arms’ ship operated by Spanish charity Proactiva off the coast of Italy’s southern Lampedusa island.

