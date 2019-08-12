 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 12 Aug, 2019 14:27 Edited time: 12 Aug, 2019 17:52
Greece wants ‘fairer EU distribution of migrants’ amid sharp increase in arrivals
A view of a makeshift camp and the formal camp for refugees and migrants over the town of Vathy on the island of Samos, Greece, June 25, 2019. © Reuters / Giorgos Moutafis

Athens on Monday called on the EU for a fairer sharing of the migrant burden amid deep concerns over a sharp increase in arrivals on some islands in recent weeks, AFP reported.

“Since July 7, there has not been a single day without arrivals,” Deputy Minister for Citizen Protection Giorgios Koumoutsakos told the daily Kathimerini.

On five Aegean islands close to Turkey – Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Kos and Leros – “the total number of refugees and migrants has exceeded 20,000,” according to the minister, who is responsible for migration policy in Greece’s new conservative government. “This constitutes an increase of 17 percent in a few weeks.”

Greece has exhausted its capacity on the issue and is looking forward to efficient cooperation with the European Commission and the member states, the minister said.

